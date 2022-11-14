Children's Day: Kajol shares childhood picture with Tanishaa Mukerji

On the occasion of Children's day, actor Kajol shared a throwback picture with her sister Tanishaa Mukerji to celebrate the occasion.

Taking to her Instagram, Kajol dropped a childhood picture featuring her little sister.

In the picture, Kajol is seen holding Tanishaa in her arms with a goofy expression.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Ck7ZLnAqLU2/

Sharing the picture, she wrote, "Happy Children's Day to the kid in me...Stay mad, stay bad, stay you..You are perfect just the way you are."

Extending wishes on Children's day, Ajay Devgn also posted a video to wish his kids- Yug and Nysa, and fans on social media.

In the video, Ajay is seen delivering his famous dialogue 'aata majhi satakli' from the movie 'Singham' with the contestant of the reality show.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Ck7W56pILBd/

Sharing the video, he wrote," Experiencing the unfiltered honesty of a child is so refreshing. Do take time out to always listen to your child and even children otherwise. Happy Children's Day. PS: Love you Yug and Nysa."

In India, Children's Day is celebrated on November 14 every year as a mark of respect to Jawaharlal Nehru, the first Prime Minister of independent India. Nehru was fondly called 'Chacha Nehru' and was known for emphasising the importance of giving love and affection to children. After the death of Nehru, it was unanimously decided to celebrate his birthday as 'Bal Diwas' or Children's Day in India.

Nehru was born on November 14, 1889, in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj. He breathed his last on May 27, 1964. He became the prime minister on August 15, 1947, following an active role in the freedom struggle of the country.

On this day, a number of activities are organised for students in schools nationwide such as games, competitions, and so on, while government bodies pay tributes to the late prime minister and organise commemorative events on this day.

In 1954, the United Nations had declared November 20 as Universal Children's Day and India used to celebrate Children's Day on 20th November every year before 1956 but after the death of Prime Minister Nehru in 1964, a resolution was passed in the Parliament unanimously declaring the day of Pt. Nehru's birth anniversary as National Children's Day.

Meanwhile, Kajol was last seen in a period action film 'Tanhaji' along with her husband actor Ajay Devgn in 2020.

She will be seen in 'Salaam Venky'. Helmed by south actor and director Revathy, the film is all set to hit the theatres on December 9, 2022.

She will also be seen in an upcoming web series 'The Good Wife'. 'The Good Wife' is an Indian adaptation of the American courtroom drama of the same name starring Julianna Margulies in the lead role. The show has seven seasons and it concluded in 2016.

Kajol will be seen playing the role of a housewife who goes back to working as a lawyer after her husband's scandal lands him in jail. Directed by Supan Verma and it will stream on Disney+Hotstar.

( With inputs from ANI )

