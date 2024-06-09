Chirag Paswan's tri-colour fashion statement hogs attention at PM Modi's oath ceremony

New Delhi [India], June 9 : As the grandeur of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's third term swearing-in ceremony unfolded at Rashtrapati Bhavan, it wasn't just the political alliances and historic moments that captured attention.

Amidst the sea of dignitaries and celebrities, actor-turned-politician Chirag Paswan made a striking fashion statement, turning heads with his impeccable sense of style.

Donning a black indo-western suit layered over a white shirt, Chirag Paswan added a patriotic touch with a tri-colour pocket square adorning his ensemble. His choice of attire not only reflected elegance but also showcased a subtle yet powerful nod to his political affiliations and the spirit of the occasion.

Paswan's political journey has been significant, inheriting the legacy of his late father, former Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan. From winning the Lok Sabha seat in 2014 to his recent victory in the 2024 elections from the Hajipur constituency, Paswan has been a prominent figure in Bihar politics.

Despite the internal rifts within the LJP post his father's demise, Paswan emerged as a formidable leader, leading one faction of the party to success.

In a historic moment for Kerala politics, actor-turned-politician Suresh Gopi secured the BJP's first-ever seat in the state, earning a place in Prime Minister Modi's Council of Ministers.

The star-studded event witnessed the graceful presence of Bollywood celebrities like newly elected member of parliament Kangana Ranaut, actor Akshay Kumar, Shah Rukh Khan, Anupam Kher, and others.

Alongside the glitterati of the entertainment industry, business tycoon Mukesh Ambani, accompanied by his son Anant Ambani, also attended the ceremony.

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi took the oath for his third successive term, the occasion marked a momentous event in India's political landscape.

With President Droupadi Murmu administering the oath, PM Modi, clad in his traditional full-sleeved white churidar kurta with a blue jacket, reiterated his commitment to serving the nation and leading it towards prosperity.

PM Modi's resounding victory in the elections, securing a total of 293 seats for the Bharatiya Janata Party-led NDA, reaffirmed his popularity and the mandate of the people. His feat of winning a third term places him in the league of founding prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru.

