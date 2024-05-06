Chiyaan Vikram gives mahurat clap for Dhruv Vikram-Selvaraj's film 'Bison Kaalamaadan'

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], May 6 : Director Mari Selvaraj's film 'Bison Kaalamaadan' with Dhruv Vikram and Anupama Parameswaran went on floors on Monday.

The shooting kicked off with a muhurat puja today in Chennai. Chiyaan Vikram, the father of Dhruv Vikram gave a mahurat clap for the film. The makers also unveiled the film's poster.

Sharing the poster, the makers wrote on X. "'Bison' is ready to roar! Applause Entertainment and Neelam Studios have joined forces to bring to you 'Bison Kaalamaadan'! With Mari Selvaraj steering the ship and Dhruv Vikram like you have never seen him before. Brace yourself for an unforgettable cinematic experience!"

https://twitter.com/ApplauseSocial/status/1787340523943895172

The film's music will be composed by Nivas K Prasanna and the key crew includes Ezhil Arasu K as director of photography, Editor Sakthikumar, veteran Art Director Kumar Gangappan, action by Dhilip Subbarayan, and costumes designed by Aegan Ekambaram.

Presented by Applause Entertainment and Neelam Studios, 'Bison Kaalamaadan', promises an immersive experience that celebrates the triumph of the human spirit in the rich tapestry of Tamil Cinema, through the lens of Mari Selvaraj, read a statement.

Bison also stars Lal, Pasupathy Masilamani, Rajisha Vijayan, Hari Krishnan, Azhagam Perumal, Aruvi Madhanand Kalaiyarasan, among others. It is produced by Pa Ranjith

