Chiyaan Vikram suffers rib injury during rehearsals, shoot delayed

Basking in the success of Ponniyin Selvan 2, Tamil star Vikram who was supposed to resume shooting for his ambitious period action drama, Thangalaan, from Tuesday (May 2), under Pa Ranjith’s direction suffered a minor injury during the film's rehearsal. Vikram’s office released a press statement and confirmed the news. The award-winning actor has sustained an injury in his ribs. As a result, he will be out of action for a few days. In the press note, Vikram thanked his fans for their love and promised to be back on his feet and rocking at the earliest.

Vikram also thanked his fans and movie lovers for making PS2 a huge success and also for showering love and appreciation for his role of Aditha Karikalan. Vikram's spokesperson, in a statement, said, "Thank you for all the love and appreciation Aditha Karikalan aka Chiyaan Vikram has received and for the astounding response to PS 2 from all over the world. Chiyaan sustained an injury during rehearsals resulting in a broken rib due to which he will not be able to join his Thangalaan unit for a short while. He thanks everyone for your love and promises to be back on his feet and rocking at the earliest (sic)."Thangalaan marks the first collaboration between Pa Ranjith and Chiyaan Vikram. The film features Parvathy Thiruvothu, Daniel Caltagirone and Malavika Mohanan in lead roles. Reportedly, the film is based on thetrue events that revolves around the lives of mine workers in Karnataka's Kolar Gold Fields.Produced by Studio Green's KE Gananvel Raja, the film also features Pasupathi, Harikrishnan Anbudurai, Preeti Karan and Muthukumar in supporting roles. Cinematographer A Kishor Kumar, editor Selva RK and composer GV Prakash Kumar are part of the technical crew.



