Chiyan Vikram announces new film 'Veera Dheera Sooran' on his birthday

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 17 : On his birthday on Wednesday, actor Chiyan Vikram announced his new film titled 'Veera Dheera Sooran'.

Helmed by SU Arun Kumar, the movie will be produced by Riya Shibu under HR Pictures banner and the music will be composed by GV Prakash.

A teaser was also released, revealing Vikram's rustic look in the film. He will be playing a gangster named Kaali.

The film is touted to be an action drama.

Along with the new title teaser of Chiyaan 62, the makers of Veera Dheera Sooran also launched a massive new poster from the film featuring Chiyaan Vikram holding two long sickles in each of his hands. The poster was shared by the actor on his official Instagram handle which read, "If you're a Gangsta..I'm a Monsta!!"

SJ Suryah, Suraj Venjaramoodu, and Dussara Vijayan are also part of the film.

