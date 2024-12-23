Choreographer Mudassar Khan welcomes a baby girl

Mumbai, Dec 23 Choreographer Mudassar Khan and his wife, Riya Kishanchandani, have welcomed a baby girl.

Mudassar took to his Instagram handle to announce the arrival of their baby girl and expressed his gratitude, saying, "Alhumdulillah." He thanked both his and Riya's families and friends for their prayers and blessings.

Sharing the good news, the choreographer wrote, “Alhumdulillah. I thank both our families and friends for all the duas and blessings. A big thank you to the noble team of Dr. Anjum @hfhbandra #HolyFamilyHospital #BismillahiMashaAllahuLaQuwataIllahbillaah.”

The text on the announcement video read: “With the blessings of Almighty and the prayers of family and friends, we, Mr. & Mrs. Khan, are proud to announce that we are blessed with a baby girl. Alhumdulillah.”

Many of Mudassar’s friends from the industry took to the comments section to shower love and blessings on the couple. Television actress Drashti Dhami commented, “Congratulations.” Akanksha Puri wrote, “Omgggggggggg, this is such happy news! Congratulations, God bless you all.” Azma Fallah wrote, “MashAllah tabarak Allah rehman. Biggest congratulations on the arrival of your little angel.”

On December 3, Mudassar shared pictures from his wedding to Riya. The couple, who got married on December 3, 2024, looked regal as they coordinated in traditional white outfits. Mudassar looked dashing in a white sherwani, while Riya wore a white sharara adorned with intricate golden embroidery.

Sharing the photos, Mudassar wrote an emotional post that read, “Alhumdulillah, married to the most beautiful person in the world @riya_kishanchandani. Thank you to both of our families for all the support and love from all of our friends and loved ones. Dua mein yaad rakhna..”

Salman Khan attended the wedding reception of Mudassar, who had choreographed the popular song “Humka Peeni Hai” from “Dabangg” and also worked with him on films like “Ready” and “Bodyguard.”

Mudassar is widely recognized for choreographing popular songs like “Dhinka Chika” from “Ready”, “Chalao Na Naino Se” from “Bol Bachchan”, and “Party All Night from Boss”. He also earned acclaim as one of the top mentors and judges on the hit reality show “Dance India Dance Season 4.”

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor