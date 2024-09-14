Chris Hemsworth on voicing Optimus Prime: Pretty big shoes to fill

Los Angeles, Sep 14 Hollywood star Chris Hemsworth, who has voiced the character of Optimus Prime in the animated film ‘Transformers One’, has said that the original voice behind Optimus Prime, Peter Cullen, has left pretty big shows for him to fill.

The ‘Thor’ star also reminisced about how he used to play with Transformers toys as a kid, and now being a part of the film feels surreal to him.

Talking about honouring the historical legacy of Optimus Prime by adding his own unique style to the character, Chris Hemsworth said in a statement, “It feels fantastic to be part of the Transformers franchise. Like many of my friends, I grew up playing with Transformers and watching cartoons. Later I became a big fan of the films. Just to be involved is incredible; to be voicing Optimus is another level entirely”.

He further mentioned, “Peter Cullen left me some big shoes to fill. I began by listening to him and wanting to honour his work, but his Optimus Prime is an all-knowing, powerful, older individual. Orion is more spontaneous. Finding the pitch of the voice and the different rhythm was a fun creative journey”.

Unlike the live-action Transformers movies, which depict the robots as battle-ready from birth, ‘Transformers One’ presents a fresh narrative, revealing the character’s transformative journey. The film delves into the deep bond between Orion Pax and D-16, shedding light on the events that ultimately led to their epic clash. The film also stars the voice cast led by Chris Hemsworth, Brian Tyree Henry, and Scarlett Johansson, Keegan-Michael Key, Steve Buscemi, Laurence Fishburne, and Jon Hamm.

Paramount Pictures is set to release ‘Transformers One’ in India on September 20 in English & Hindi in 2D, 3D, 4D & IMAX (3D) formats.

