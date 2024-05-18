Chris Hemsworth says working with wife Elsa Pataky on 'Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga' was like "date night"

London [UK], May 18 : George Miller's 'Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga' made its world premiere at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival. During the UK premiere of the film, actor Chris Hemsworth shared that at certain times he uses work as an excuse to work with his wife Elsa Pataky, reported People.

The film stars Anya Taylor-Joy as the title character Imperator Furiosa, with Chris Hemsworth and Tom Burke also starring.

The 'Avengers' star said, "It's just like date night for us. You know, we got three kids and we have to go to work to get away from them and then they follow us."

Hemsworth said it meant "everything" to him when they got to act together.

"I love it. I love spending time with her...especially in a creative space," he added.

He shared that acting together is important for their relationship and family as a whole.

"You get sort of parent roles and, you know, you desperately try and find moments with the two of you on a film set. I'll take it, I'll take what I can," he said.

Hemsworth plays Dr Dementus, the leader of the Biker Horde in the latest Mad Max film, while Pataky plays the Vulvalini General.

The couple are parents to their daughter India Rose, 12, as well as twin sons Sasha and Tristan, 10.

Pataky also starred alongside her husband in the 2022 film 'Thor: Love and Thunder' as a Wolf Woman.

The Australian actor also praised his wife for the "sacrifice, commitment, work, support and forgiveness" she's shown him throughout their relationship. 'Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga' hits theatres on May 24, reported People.

