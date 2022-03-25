Christina Perri drops first studio single 'evergone' after 8 years

American singer-songwriter Christina Perri has released her first studio single in the past eight years and it deals with the musician's grief in the wake of her daughter Rosie's stillbirth death in 2020.

According to People magazine, in a press release announcing the 'evergone', Perri explained, "It is a story about grief and loss and choosing to believe the person you lost isn't really gone."

Further, she added that "writing this song helped me heal from the recent loss of my daughter," and called it "so much more than another release."

Perri also stated she hoped that along with helping her heal, the track will also serve a purpose for other parents facing similar situations. "I hope my words help others through their own grief and healing," she said.

The multi-platinum singer had announced back in 2020 that Rosie, whom she was expecting with husband Paul Costabile, was "born silent" after giving birth early due to complications with the pregnancy.

Perri had honoured the 1-year anniversary of Rosie's death with the release of a lullaby album titled 'Songs for Rosie' on November 21, 2021.

In an interview with People magazine published the same day, Perri said she felt that completing 'Songs for Rosie' "was the best way to honour" her late daughter.

"When she passed away, I felt like the songs took on a different meaning, but they're still my song choices for her," she explained at the time.

( With inputs from ANI )

