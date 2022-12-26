Cine workers association demand SIT probe into Tunisha Sharma's death

The All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) on Sunday demanded that the Maharashtra government set up a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe death the of actor Tunisha Sharma.“We demand the government form an SIT in Tunisha Sharma’s suicide case and the investigation be done properly. Today, I went to the set where Tunisha Sharma died by suicide. I found people were scared. Something wrong must have happened,” AICWA president Suresh Shyamlal Gupta said. “Women are not safe on the set (of the television show that Tunisha was shooting for). The set is at a very interior location where people are afraid to commute. The government should pay attention to this matter and have the death probed by an SIT. Many things will come out after the probe,” added the AICWA president.

According to Waliv Police, they received information that after the tea break, the actress went to the toilet and when she did not come back, the police broke the door open and found that she had hanged herself. No suicide note was recovered at the spot. Police said the reason behind Tunisha's alleged extreme step was her breakup with co-star Sheezan Mohammed Khan over a fortnight back. A case of abetment to suicide was registered against Sheezan under Section 306 of the Indian Penal Code, after his 'Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul' co-star was found dead on the set. Sheezan was taken by the officials from Waliv police station to the Vasai court on Sunday.