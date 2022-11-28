Cirkus Teaser: Ranveer Singh Rohit Shetty’s comedy of errors mocks the new age technology of social media

Rohit Shetty gives fans a glimpse of his film's quirky characters. Ranveer Singh, Pooja Hegde, Jacqueline Fernandez and Varun Sharma feature in the movie. The film, an adaptation of William Shakespeare’s A Comedy of Errors, stars Ranveer Singh in a double role for the first time in his career. The teaser showcases Ranveer and the rest of the cast spelling out the USP of the film.Cirkus also stars Jacqueline Fernandez, Pooja Hegde, and Varun Sharma, who is also in a double role along with Ranveer. The rest of the cast includes Tiku Talsania, Vrajesh Hirjee, Ashwini Kalsekar, Murali Sharma, Vijay Patkar, Sulbha Arya, and Brajendra Kala. The film is set to release theatrically on December 24.

While the teaser does not showcase anything from the film, it has the entire cast sitting outside a circus talking to the audience. Sanjay Mishra and Johnny Lever welcome the viewers to the 60s, the ‘good old days’ when kids asked their grandparents their queries instead of Googling them, and when there was no breaking news. We then get a glimpse of Ranveer Singh--two of them--as they say Cirkus is a story of those times ‘when parents’ love was more important than social media likes’.Some rib-tickling and inside jokes follow, including Mukesh Tiwari repeating one of his famous lines from Golmaal (another Rohit Shetty film)--“Jaldi bata subah Panvel nikalna hai (Tell us quickly, we have to leave for Panvel in the morning).” Ranveer then announces that the film’s trailer is releasing on December 2.