Citadel Honey Bunny Teaser Out: Fans Claim It's ‘Better’ Than Priyanka Chopra’s Series

The much-anticipated remake of the Priyanka Chopra film Citadel, titled Citadel Honey Bunny, has released its first look. The Hindi version stars Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu in leading roles. After watching the teaser, fans believe the Indian version is a better than the original.

The series begins with a suspenseful tone, introducing Varun and Samantha's characters before transitioning to an action scene, accompanied by a remake of the old song "Rat Baki Hai."

After looking at the teaser fans are quite impressed with and eagerly waiting for the more updates from this series. Indian version of Citadel Honey Bunny is all set to release on November 7 this year.