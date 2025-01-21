Coldplay Concert In Mumbai: Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson Step Out on a Romantic Date in City (Watch Video)

Coldplay held a grand two-day concert at Navi Mumbai's DY Patil Stadium on January 18 and 19, followed by a final Mumbai performance on January 21, 2025. Ahead of the last concert in the city, lead singer Chris Martin and his rumored girlfriend, actress Dakota Johnson, were spotted exploring Mumbai hand in hand.

The couple was seen strolling around the city during a brunch date. A video circulating on social media shows Chris and Dakota searching for their car. Once they located it, Chris displayed his gentlemanly side by opening the door for Dakota before walking around to enter from the other side.

Dakota Johnson, known for her role in Fifty Shades of Grey, looked effortlessly chic in a floral dress, casual shoes, a relaxed hair bun, and black sunglasses. Chris Martin, on the other hand, kept it casual in a blue T-shirt and black joggers.

Coldplay is currently making waves with their Music Of The Spheres world tour. The band recently performed their first two concerts in Mumbai at DY Patil Stadium on January 18 and 19. The Mumbai leg concludes with a performance on January 21, followed by an additional concert on January 22. After Mumbai, the band will head to Ahmedabad, where they are scheduled to perform on January 25 and 26.

The concerts on January 18 and 19 saw attendance from several Indian celebrities and prominent figures. Among the attendees were Suhana Khan, daughter of Shah Rukh Khan; Gauri Khan; singer Shreya Ghoshal; and Navya Nanda, granddaughter of Amitabh Bachchan. The event was a star-studded celebration of music, further adding to the excitement surrounding Coldplay's India tour