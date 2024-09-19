Coldplay India concert: Dates, venue, ticket price unveiled!

New Delhi [India], September 19 : In a thrilling announcement for music lovers across the nation, the Grammy-winning band Coldplay has confirmed they will bring their celebrated 'Music of the Spheres World Tour' to India.

Scheduled for January 18 and 19, 2025, the iconic DY Patil Sports Stadium in Mumbai will be the stage for two unforgettable nights of music and magic!

"This is the moment you've been waiting for!" said a representative from BookMyShow Live, highlighting the excitement surrounding this monumental event.

Following the phenomenal success of their summer 2024 shows in Europe, Coldplay is ready to make history with their much-anticipated performances in India.

Fans have been eagerly awaiting Coldplay's return since their last visit in 2016, and this announcement is sure to raise anticipation.

"We are thrilled to bring Coldplay back to India," said a promoter, adding, "This tour is going to be an extraordinary experience for everyone."

Tickets for the Mumbai concerts will be available starting September 22, 2024, at 12 PM IST, exclusively through BookMyShow.

Given the massive popularity of the band, fans are encouraged to act fast to secure their spot at what promises to be one of the most talked-about concerts of the decade.

The tour will feature an array of hits from their acclaimed album 'Music of the Spheres', including new singles like 'We Pray' and 'feelslikeimfallinginlove'.

Audiences can also expect to hear beloved classics such as 'Yellow', 'Fix You', and 'Viva La Vida', all presented in a spectacular show complete with lasers, fireworks, and mesmerizing LED displays.

In a bid to make the concert accessible, Coldplay will offer a limited number of 'Infinity Tickets', priced at the equivalent of Euro 20 (approximately Rs 2000) per ticket. These will go on sale on November 22, 2024, allowing fans to purchase them in pairs and enjoy the concert experience together.

Since launching in March 2022, the 'Music of the Spheres World Tour' has sold over 10 million tickets worldwide. The upcoming shows will be held in Abu Dhabi, Seoul, and Hong Kong.

Coldplay's new album, 'Moon Music', is set to release on October 4, 2024, and aims to set new sustainability standards in the music industry, with each vinyl made from 100% recycled plastic.

Chris Martin, the band's lead vocalist, reflected on the album's theme, stating, "I think what 'Moon Music' is trying to say is maybe love is the best response" to the conflicts we face in the world today.

Coldplay previously performed in India in 2016 as part of the Global Citizen Festival in Mumbai.

The band, which was established in 1997, consists of vocalist and pianist Chris Martin, guitarist Jonny Buckland, bassist Guy Berryman, and drummer and percussionist Will Champion.

'A Sky Full of Stars', 'Don't Panic', 'Viva La Vida', and 'In My Place' are some of the band's biggest hits.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor