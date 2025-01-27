Coldplay's Chris Martin and Actor Dakota Johnson Visits Prayagraj for Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 (Watch Video)

American actress Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin, co-founder of the rock band Coldplay, visited Prayagraj to experience the ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela 2025. The couple is expected to take a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam. A video shared by ANI on Monday showed Martin playfully engaging with paparazzi as he entered Prayagraj.

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh | American actress Dakota Johnson and co-founder of the rock band Coldplay & singer Chris Martin at Prayagraj #MahaKumbhMela2025pic.twitter.com/8kttMyjrdG — ANI (@ANI) January 27, 2025

Coldplay recently concluded their "Music of the Spheres" tour in India, with their final concert in Ahmedabad on January 26. During the performance, Martin delighted fans with soulful renditions of patriotic songs "Maa Tujhe Salaam" and "Vande Mataram" in celebration of India’s 76th Republic Day. He ended the concert with a salute to Mother India and extended heartfelt wishes to the audience.

Prior to their Ahmedabad performance, Coldplay held shows in Mumbai from January 18 to 21.

The Maha Kumbh Mela, held every 12 years, has drawn millions of devotees to Prayagraj from January 13 to February 26. The event, which began with the auspicious Paush Purnima, has already seen over 110 million devotees take a holy dip in the sacred waters during the first 14 days.

According to tradition, pilgrims flock to the Sangam--the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati (now extinct) rivers--to take the holy dip believed to absolve sins and grant moksha (liberation). Rooted in Sanatan Dharma, the event signifies a celestial alignment that creates an auspicious period for spiritual cleansing and devotion. The Mahakumbh Mela is expected to host over 45 crore visitors, marking a historic occasion for India.

(With inputs from agencies)