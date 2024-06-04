Colman Domingo joins Tina Fey, Steve Carell in 'Four Seasons'

Washington [US], June 4 : Colman Domingo is the latest addition to the cast of 'The Four Seasons' series, reported Variety.

He will star alongside previously announced cast members Tina Fey and Steve Carell.

The show is based on the 1981 film of the same name, directed and starring Alan Alda, Carol Burnett, Rita Moreno, Sandy Dennis, and Len Cariou. The series was first announced in January, with an eight-episode order, and is set to begin production later this year.

In the film, three married couples go on vacation together every season, but things get complicated when one of the husbands abandons his wife and begins bringing a younger lady with him. It was previously adapted as a CBS television series in 1984.

Domingo is a renowned stage and cinema actor. He recently garnered his Oscar nomination for the film "Rustin," which also earned him a Golden Globe award.

He received an Emmy in 2022 for best guest actor in a drama series for his participation on the successful HBO show "Euphoria." He has two Tony Award nominations: one for best featured actor in a musical for "The Scottsboro Boys" and another for his work as a producer on "Fat Ham."

In television, Domingo is perhaps best known for his starring role in the AMC series "Fear the Walking Dead." In film, he has starred in features like "The Color Purple," "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom," "Zola," "If Beale Street Could Talk," and "Selma."

In addition to starring, Fey co-created "The Four Seasons" along with Lang Fisher and Tracey Wigfield, reported Variety.

