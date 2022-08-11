Comedian Raju Srivastava on ventilator after suffering heart attack

After suffering a major heart attack, comedian Raju Srivastava who underwent angioplasty on Wednesday is now on ventilator support.

Raju underwent angioplasty on Wednesday and a source has informedthat Raju is "responding to the treatment."

Raju suffered a cardiac arrest while working out on Wednesday morning. Reportedly, he was running on the treadmill when he complained about chest pain. He's recovering and will be kept under observation for a few days before being discharged.

While his fans pray for his health, more details are awaited in this regard.

Speaking about the comedian's career, Raju is best known for featuring in several films, including 'Maine Pyar Kiya', 'Baazigar', 'Bombay to Goa', and 'Aamdani Atthanni Kharcha Rupaiya'. He also appeared in the third season of the reality show 'Bigg Boss'. After performing as a stand-up comedian on the show 'The Great Indian Laughter Challenge', he came into the limelight for his great comic timing.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor