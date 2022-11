Comedian Raju Srivastava's health deteriorates

New Delhi, Aug 12 Stand-up comedian Raju Srivastava's health is deteriorating even two days after he suffered heart-attack, sources in AIIMS, Delhi said on Friday.

A source in the hospital told that Raju Srivastava is in serious condition in Intensive care unit.

The source said that the comedian's condition is not stable and he is being kept under strict observation of doctors.

Raju Srivastava has not regained consciousness for the last 46 hours and doctors said that he has suffered brain damage, according to family sources.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Friday, telephoned Raju Srivastava's wife Shikha to enquire about his health and offered support, the family sources added.

Besides, Prime Minister Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath have spoken to the family of Raju Srivastava to enquire about his condition.

Srivastava, 59, was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Science Delhi on Wednesday after he suffered a heart attack while working out at gym here.

Reportedly, Srivastava was running on the treadmill when he suffered the cardiac arrest and was rushed to the AIIMS.

The comedian was rushed to catheterisation lab for emergency angiography. He was given cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) twice that day.

Raju Srivastava, who has been active in the entertainment industry since the late 1980s, received recognition after participating in the first season of the stand-up comedy show "The Great Indian Laughter Challenge" in 2005.

He is also the chairman of the UP Film Development Council.

