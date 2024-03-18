"Congratulations Queens...": Kareena Kapoor Khan Hails RCB for Winning WPL 2024

The Royal Challengers Bangalore finally managed to add a title to their cabinet with a spectacular win over the Delhi Capitals by 8 wickets.RCB’s spinners put on a show to bundle out DC for 113 in 18.3 overs. DC started well, racing away to 64/0 before Sophie Molineux turned the game around with a three-wicket over. Shreyanka Patil then took four wickets while Asha Sobhana two as DC suffered an epic batting collapse.

Following RCB's maiden WPL title win, actress Kareena took to Instagram Story and wrote, "Congratulations queens (red heart emojis)." Posting a picture of the RCB team from their victory celebrations, Kareena congratulated Smriti Mandhana and Co. DC won six of their eight league stage matches while losing twice – once to MI and another to UP Warriorz – to finish at the top of the points table. RCB won four and lost as many to finish third to qualify for the playoff match. RCB exited in the league stage itself last season after managing just two victories from eight attempts. RCB fans have waited to see the franchise lift a title. The men's side reached the Indian Premier League (IPL) final thrice - 2009, 2011 and 2016. Virat Kohli, a former captain of the team, was part of all those three finals, the last one as a skipper.On Sunday, Kohli was left elated at the victory of the women's team as he joined the celebrations at the stadium via video call before taking to Instagram to post a one-word story. It read: “Superwomen.”

