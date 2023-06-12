"Constantly working on myself, learning martial arts, kickboxing": 'Kundali Bhagya' fame Sanjay Gagnani

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 12 : Sanjay Gagnani, who is known for his performance as Prithvi Malhotra in the show 'Kundali Bhagya'.

He talked about taking a break from work and his interest in exploring digital media. He shared that he is working on polishing his skills and learning martial arts, kickboxing and other things to be more perfect as an actor.

When asked if he's on break from work, denying this fact, he revealed, "I haven't taken a break. I don't believe in breaks. I am constantly working on myself, polishing my skills, attending workshops, learning action and martial arts, kickboxing, and associating with creative minds to grow as an actor. With God's grace, I have been offered almost 6-7 shows in the last 2 months post 'Kundali Bhagya' but none of them gave me goosebumps or excited me enough to take them up."

Ask Sanjay if he's open to doing web and film, or if he'd prefer to continue with TV itself.

He replied, "I want to explore OTT more than any other platform at the moment, but if there's anything very exciting on television, I will take it up. And I am also open to reality shows if all the factors match my level of excitement and interest."

