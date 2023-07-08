"Contrary to popular belief, it takes a lot to get me riled up": Salman Khan on 'Bigg Boss OTT 2'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 8 : Salman Khan, who is seen hosting the show 'Bigg Boss OTT 2' said he cannot handle any "disrespect" or tolerate anything beyond a certain limit. He added that there should be a limit to everything even during the fight or any heated conversation and he will make sure to school the contestants if they cross the borderline set by him on the show.

He said, "Contrary to popular belief, it takes a lot to get me riled up! I cannot handle disrespect, whether it is disrespect for the show, the organizers, or even other contestants. Lado jhagdo, par stay in your limit. Disrespect, violence, abuse, I will not tolerate and make sure the contestant is schooled!"

During the weekend ka vaar, he had reacted strongly to the kiss between Jad Hadid and Akanksha Puri during the 'Weekend ka Vaar' episode, asking Jad to behave appropriately.

He said on the show, "Aap sabko aisa lagta hai ki ye week ka highlight tha. Parvarish, parivaar, morality, kya woh task apne sabhyata ko leke tha (You all feel that this was the highlight of the week. Upbringing, Family, Morality was the task in keeping with our civilisation?). You need not apologise to me for whatever you did. I don't care. I'm out of here. I'm leaving this show"

He said India was a very forgiving country but what Jad Hadid and Akanksha Puri did was not easy to forgive. "It's a country with very deep-rooted cultural values and this behaviour is not likeable," the superstar said.

