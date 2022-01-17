COVID-19:India cannot afford another lockdown says, Sonakshi Sinha

The Omicron variant of COVID-19 continues to wreak havoc across India with the country reporting numerous cases on a daily basis.. Several state governments are trying to brace against the deadly virus by imposing various restrictions like shutting down schools and colleges, night curfews, and weekend lockdown.. Actor Sonakshi Sinha, who has a busy year in terms of projects, worries about the impact a third lockdown would have on the film industry.

“Not only the film industry, everyone has been badly hit [by the pandemic] in terms of jobs, taking care of their family. The country as a whole cannot afford a lockdown. It is up to us also to be careful and responsible as a citizen to stop the spread as much as we can. I believe people are taking this seriously and they should for the sake of everyone else. Hopefully we won’t have to move into a lockdown,” says the Dabangg actress. On the professional front, things are shaping up exactly how she wants though. Apart from making her web debut with Reema Kagti’s Fallen, she will star in Double XL with Huma Qureshi, and also has the horror comedy Kakuda in the pipeline. Sinha, who is now losing the weight she had put on for Double XL, tells us, “I am rejuvenated to start this year. 2021 professionally was so good for me. I finished three projects. Now I am getting in shape for my next project, I hopefully start work on it by February.”



