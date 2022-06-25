Creators Pushkar, Gayathri overwhelmed by response to 'Suzhal-The Vortex'

Chennai, June 25 Directors Pushkar and Gayathri, who are the creators of the critically-acclaimed Tamil web series 'Suzhal-The Vortex', are overwhelmed with the response, not just from the audience but also from celebrities.

Actors Priyanka Chopra, Hrithik Roshan, director SS Rajamouli, and Vicky Kaushal are among the scores of celebrities who have praised the series and Pushkar and Gayatri couldn't be any more grateful for the love and support they have received from the Indian film fraternity.

They say, "The response has been overwhelming. The series is over six hours long, with eight episodes. But they all took the time to watch it and some binge watched it too. And, then sent messages about it, this was completely unexpected. We thought it would happen over the course of a week. We didn't expect all this response to start happening within a day or two of the show's release."

The web series, that has been directed by Bramma and Anucharan, features Kathir, Aishwarya Rajesh, Sriya Reddy along with Radhakrishnan Parthiban in the lead.

The series was released on Prime Video on June 17 in over 30 foreign and Indian languages.

