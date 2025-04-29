Criminal Justice Season 4 Teaser: Pankaj Tripathi Returns as Madhav Mishra in a Gripping New Case

Pankaj Tripathi is all set to reprise his iconic role as lawyer Madhav Mishra in the much-anticipated fourth season of the legal drama series Criminal Justice. Titled Criminal Justice Season 4, the upcoming installment promises a gripping new case filled with emotional complexity, unexpected twists, and the signature blend of Mishra’s wit and resilience. Directed by Rohan Sippy in collaboration with BBC Studios, the series is scheduled to premiere on May 22 on JioHotstar. Joining Tripathi this season is a powerful ensemble cast including Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Surveen Chawla, Mita Vashisht, Asha Negi, Shweta Basu Prasad, Khushboo Atre, and Barkha Singh, all playing pivotal roles.

Also Read: Pankaj Tripathi’s Shares Excitement As Daughter Aashi Tripathi Makes Her Acting Debut With a Music Video – ‘Rang Daaro’

The fourth season will center around “a torrid love affair and an unforeseen murder,” as per the official synopsis, with Madhav Mishra once again at the heart of a complex and high-stakes legal battle. Reflecting on his return to the beloved role, Tripathi shared, “Criminal Justice feels like homecoming to me. Every time I return as Madhav Mishra, it's like reuniting with an old friend who still has something new to teach me. There's an honesty and warmth to him that audiences have held onto through every season. That love is deeply humbling. Madhav isn't just a character I play—he's someone I carry with me. And with each chapter, that bond only grows stronger.”

The series is produced by Applause Entertainment in association with BBC Studios. Director Rohan Sippy also expressed his enthusiasm about working with Tripathi again, stating that it was “an absolute delight to collaborate again with Tripathi for the new instalment of the series.” Criminal Justice made its debut in 2018 as an adaptation of the acclaimed 2008 British series of the same name. The franchise continued with Criminal Justice: Behind Closed Doors in 2020 and Criminal Justice: Adhura Sach in 2022, each season exploring deeply layered stories within the Indian legal and criminal justice system.



