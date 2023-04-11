Cuteness Alert! It's pool time for Virat, daughter Vamika

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 11 : Cricketer Virat Kohli loves to spend time with his daughter Vamika. After a hectic schedule, it's pool time for the father and daughter duo.

Taking to Intsagram, Virat treated fans with a lovely picture of himself with his daughter.

In the picture, Virat is seen sitting with Vamika poolside.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cq48OCwNETl/

And what makes it cuter is the way the India star looks at his daughter.

Just like Virat captioned it with heart emoji, netizens also feel the same and showered their love in the comment section.

Singer Harshdeep Kaur wrote, "Daddy's Diva."

One of the users wrote, "Cutest Picture on the internet today."

Another user wrote, "King With His Princess."

Talking about Virat, the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) batter became the fourth-highest run-scorer in T20 cricket on Monday.

Virat accomplished this feat during his side's Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at M Chinnaswammy Stadium in Bengaluru.

In the match, Virat was on full display as he scored 61 in just 45 balls. His knock consisted of four boundaries and four sixes and runs came at a strike rate of over 138.

The batter, in IPL 2023 so far, has scored 164 runs in three matches at an average of 82.00 and a strike rate of above 147 with two half-centuries. His best score in the tournament is 82*.

Since his T20 debut in 2007, Virat has evolved into a legend of this format. In 362 matches and 345 innings, he has scored 11,429 runs at an average of 41.11 and a strike rate of 133.17. He has scored six centuries and 86 half-centuries in the shorter format, with the best score of 122*.

Notably, Virat is the highest run-scorer in T20Is. He has scored 4,008 runs in 115 matches and 107 innings at an average of 52.73 and a strike rate of 137.96. He has scored one century and 37 half-centuries at the international level, with the best score of 122*.

The 34-year-old is also the highest run-scorer in IPL history, having scored 6,788 runs in 226 matches and 218 innings at an average of 36.69 and a strike rate of 129.54. He has five centuries and 46 half-centuries in the cash-rich league, with the best score of 113.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor