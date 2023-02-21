Dadasaheb Phalke Awards 2023 Complete Winners List:
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: February 21, 2023 02:02 PM 2023-02-21T14:02:30+5:30 2023-02-21T14:03:09+5:30
Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri's directorial 'The Kashmir Files' bagged the Best Film award at Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards held in Mumbai on Monday. Here's the complete winner's list...
Best Cinematographer: PS Vinod for Vikram Vedha
Best Male Singer: Sachet Tandon for Maiyya Mainu
Best Female Singer: Neeti Mohan for Meri Jaan
Most Versatile Actor Of The Year: Anupam Kher for The Kashmir Files
Television Series of The Year: Anupamaa
Film of The Year: RRR
Critics Best Actor: Varun Dhawan for Bhediya
Best Web Series: Rudra: The Edge of Darkness
Outstanding Contribution In The Film Industry: Rekha
Best Actor In A Supporting Role: Manish Paul for Jugjugg Jeeyo
Most Promising Actor: Rishab Shetty for Kantara
Best Actress: Alia Bhatt for Gangubai Kathiawadi
Best Actor: Ranbir Kapoor for Brahmastra: Part 1
Best Director: R Balki for Chup: Revenge of The Artist
Best Film: The Kashmir Files
Best Actor In A Television Series: Zain Imam for Fanaa- Ishq Mein Marjawaan
Best Actress In A Television Series: Tejasswi Prakash for Naagin
