Dadasaheb Phalke Awards 2023 Complete Winners List:

Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri's directorial 'The Kashmir Files' bagged the Best Film award at Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards held in Mumbai on Monday. Here's the complete winner's list...

Best Cinematographer: PS Vinod for Vikram Vedha

Best Male Singer: Sachet Tandon for Maiyya Mainu

Best Female Singer: Neeti Mohan for Meri Jaan

Most Versatile Actor Of The Year: Anupam Kher for The Kashmir Files

Television Series of The Year: Anupamaa

Film of The Year: RRR

Critics Best Actor: Varun Dhawan for Bhediya

Best Web Series: Rudra: The Edge of Darkness

Outstanding Contribution In The Film Industry: Rekha

Best Actor In A Supporting Role: Manish Paul for Jugjugg Jeeyo

Most Promising Actor: Rishab Shetty for Kantara

Best Actress: Alia Bhatt for Gangubai Kathiawadi

Best Actor: Ranbir Kapoor for Brahmastra: Part 1

Best Director: R Balki for Chup: Revenge of The Artist

Best Film: The Kashmir Files

Best Actor In A Television Series: Zain Imam for Fanaa- Ishq Mein Marjawaan

Best Actress In A Television Series: Tejasswi Prakash for Naagin