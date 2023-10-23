Dalip Tahil reacts to the drunk and drive case verdict: 'We will approach the higher court'

A magistrate's court has sentenced popular Bollywood actor Dalip Tahil to 2-months in jail for drunk driving and hitting an auto-rickshaw with his car in 2018. While talking to Bombay Times, Dalip reacted to it by saying, 'I respect the judgement, but it is a suspended sentence and we will approach the higher court.' The 'Baazigar' actor further added, 'It is an old case. If I had caused somebody grave injury, I would be the first person to beg for forgiveness. People need to know that there was no significant injury. Frankly, I have nothing further to say on this. I respect the court, but we will appeal to the higher court.' The accident took place in Mumbai's Khar area in 2018, when Dalip allegedly hit an auto with his car, which resulted in a woman being injured. Dalip’s car had rammed into an autorickshaw, injuring two passengers. He attempted to flee but was caught in a traffic jam caused by Ganesh Visarjan processions.

The passengers reportedly caught up with Dalip’s car and confronted him. He is said to have got into an argument and pushed them around. The actor was taken into custody after the police was summoned. The passengers were identified as Jenita Gandhi, 21, and Gaurav Chugh, 22.“The impact of the collision caused Ms Gandhi sustain a severe jolt to her back and neck. Ms Gandhi and Mr Chugh got off the autorickshaw and saw the car trying to flee towards Santacruz. The car could not get far as the street was crowded due to Ganeshotsav immersion processions,” an officer with the Khar police told the Hindu. The Mumbai court took note of a medical professional's testimony who stated that Dalip was smelling of alcohol, his pupils were dilated, had an unsteady gait and had an incoherent speech and pronounced a 2-month imprisonment for the 65-year-old actor. Dalip is popular for working in many movies including 'Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai', 'Toolsidas Junior', 'Baazigar' and 'Race'.Dalip Tahil has been a part of over 100 films, such as Baazigar (1993) Raja (1995) Hum Hai Rahi Pyar Ke (1993) Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak (1988), Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai (2000), Ajnabee (2001), Rock On!! (2008), Ra.One (2011) Bhaag Milkha Bhaag (2013) and Mission Mangal (2019) among others. He was last seen in HIT: The First Case alongside Rajkummar Rao and Sanya Malhotra. He was also a part of Mind The Malhotras Season 2.

