Dalljiet Kaur moves to Kenya with husband Nikhil Patel

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 25 : Television actor Dalljiet Kaur, who recently got married for the second time, officially moved to Kenya with her husband and UK-based businessman Nikhil Patel.

On Instagram, Dalljiet shared an update with a couple of pictures with Nikhil. The new couple in town can be seen happily posed for the selfies.

She wrote, "Officially moved to Kenya today. May there be more craziness... more laughters.... More beautiful memories ...Let the magic begin."

View this post on Instagram

She recently penned a note of hope for divorced and widowed people.

In the note, she wrote how hope is important and no one should be allowed to define one's life. She also urged divorced and widowed people not to keep looking for their soulmates.

"UMMEED means to HOPE. Agar dream karne ki himmat hai to usse poora karne ki bhi hogi. When life pulls you down and society tries persuading you and giving you a million negative reasons why you shouldn't do it...that's exactly why you should!Don't let anyone define your life. You only have one life to live, so give it everything that you have. Let your kids, friends & family know that happiness is not defined by stereotypes, it's defined by experiences and what comes from them," Dalljiet wrote.

She added, "I want to take a moment to tell all the divorced & widowed people out there not to give up hope, and keep looking for your soulmate as you may have not crossed paths with them...yet..Worst case scenario things may go wrong again...it's OK! Don't let fears more define your future. Take your chances. DREAM. HOPE. PERSUE HAPPINESS."

Dalljiet tied the knot with businessman Nikhil Patel last week.

For the D-day celebrations, Dalljiet chose a light-coloured lehenga. She added vibrancy to the bridal look by selecting a red dupatta. Nikhil wore colour-coordinated sherw. Dalljiet's close friends Karishma Tanna and Ridhi Dogra attended the marriage ceremony.

In February 2023, Dalljiet made her relationship with Nikhil Instagram official."The stars aligned and fate played a part in bringing our hearts and souls together. Our journey to forever starts now. A new life, a new country (Kenya in Africa), a new beginning. Together. Maktub - It is written #DalNikTake2," she wrote.

Dalljiet will be shifting base to Nairobi, Kenya after her wedding with her son Jaydon. Jaydon was born to Dalljiet and actor Shalin Bhanot in 2014. Shalin and Dalljiet met while they were working together on the TV show 'Kulvaddhu' in 2006. They got married in 2009 and became parents to Jaydon in 2014. However, in 2015, Dalljiet filed for divorce after accusing Shalin of domestic violence.

If reports are to be believed, Dalljiet's fiance Nikhil has two daughters, thirteen-year-old Aariyana and eight-year-old Aka from his previous marriage. Dalljiet met Nikhil at a party in Dubai and the duo got engaged in January in Nepal.

