Damian Lewis pays tribute to late wife Helen McCrory

Actor Damian Lewis paid a poetic tribute to his late wife-actor, Helen McCrory, while making his first stage appearance since her death.

Lewis read a special poem at the National Theatre's 'A Poet for Every Day of the Year' event held at London's Lyttelton Theatre on Tuesday night, as per People magazine.

"One person whose thunder absolutely would not be stolen was Helen McCrory. You could try, but it wouldn't work," Lewis said to the crowd.

The event was dedicated to McCrory who died in April at age 52 after a battle with cancer.

McCrory was known for her roles as in the 'Harry Potter' films and 'Peaky Blinders'. She and Lewis married in 2007 after they met on the production of 'Five Gold Rings' at London's Almeida Theatre in 2003. They share a 15-year-old daughter Manon, and son 14-year-old son Gulliver.

Back in April, Lewis had also penned an emotional tribute for her wife explaining how heroic she was during her illness.

As per People magazine, 'A Poet for Every Day of the Year' event will be available to stream on National Theatre's YouTube page on March 3 commemorating the special occasion of World Book Day 2022.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor