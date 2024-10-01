David Dhawan visits hospital to check on Govinda post-gunshot incident

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 1 : Film director David Dhawan visited a Mumbai hospital on Tuesday to check on actor and Shiv Sena leader Govinda, who sustained an injury earlier in the day after his revolver accidentally went off at his home.

Govinda has been admitted at the CritCare Hospital in Mumbai here after he was accidentally shot in the leg.

Jackky Bhagnani also met the actor and politician. Sudesh Lehri was also spotted leaving the hospital.

Veteran actor and Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Shatrughan Sinha visited Bollywood star Govinda in the hospital, where the latter underwent emergency surgery after he accidentally injured himself by shooting his leg with his revolver early this morning.

After meeting Govinda, Shatrughan Sinha spoke to the media to state, "He is stable, his condition is good...It was an accident. There are no ifs and buts in accidents...He received treatment."

Earlier, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde reached out to actor and Shiv Sena leader Govinda via phone call to inquire about his health and wised him a swift recovery. The Chief Minister also instructed hospital authorities to ensure that Govinda receives the best possible care during his recovery, according to the Chief Minister's Office.

The CMO also issued a statement that read, "I contacted Govinda and inquired about his health. I wished him a speedy and complete recovery and a healthy life on behalf of the state government and the public."

"Govinda and his family have been assured of all necessary help during this difficult time. Our best wishes and prayers are with them and their loved ones. Govinda is a popular and respected personality in Indian cinema. He has made millions happy with his acting. We wish him a speedy recovery," the statement read further.

Govinda underwent emergency surgery for a bullet injury sustained when he accidentally shot himself in the leg at his home in Mumbai after his licensed gun misfired early Tuesday morning. Later, he reassured fans about his health.

In an audio message shared by Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction) member Krishna Hegde, Govinda updated his fans on his condition, saying, "With the blessings of you all and my parents, the bullet has been removed. I thank the doctors and you for keeping me in your prayers."

The incident took place around 4:45 am when Govinda's licensed revolver accidentally discharged while he was putting it back in the cupboard, according to Mumbai Police. He was preparing to leave for Kolkata at the time.

Govinda's manager, Shashi Sinha, toldover the phone, "Govinda was getting ready to leave for Kolkata and was putting his licensed revolver back in the cupboard when it slipped from his hand, and the gun went off, hitting him in the leg. The doctor has removed the bullet, and his condition is stable. He is still in the hospital."

A Mumbai Police official also confirmed that Govinda's injury was not serious, but he was admitted to the hospital as a precaution.

Tina Ahuja, the daughter of actor Govinda earlier reached CritCare Hospital in Mumbai on Tuesday to check on her father. Kashmera Shah also met the actor and Shiv Sena leader.

Govinda is one of Bollywood's most famous and beloved actors, who made his acting debut in the mid-1980s and started his career in action and drama films.

Over the years, the actor became a household name for his smooth dialogue delivery, excellent comic timing, and energetic dance moves.

In the late 1980s and early 1990s, he delivered multiple hit films, including 'Ilzaam', 'Marte Dam Tak', 'Khudgarz', 'Dariya Dil', 'Jaisi Karni Waisi Bharni', 'Swarg' and 'Hum', which solidified his place as one of Bollywood's top actors.

