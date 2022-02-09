David Foster addresses 35-year age difference with wife Katharine McPhee

Veteran musician David Foster has shared that he pays no heed to the nearly 35-year age gap between him and his 37-year-old wife and actor, Katharine McPhee.

"People always make the reference with Kat and I with the age difference, but I've always said there's so many things that can bring a marriage down, and age difference is just one of them," the 72-year-old musician told People magazine.

He added, "There's so many things that can go wrong. We think we have it pretty together."

The mega-producer was criticised recently for proudly sharing a photo of McPhee.

"what baby!" he captioned the photo of the singer, clad in a black bikini that showcased her ripped abs.

As per Page Six, comments abounded that Foster's remark was sexist and old-fashioned.

Foster, who has largely been a behind-the-scenes figure in the music industry, has in the last few years started performing by himself.

Last month he appeared at the Wynn Las Vegas Encore Theater with his show 'An Intimate Evening with David Foster'. It returns for three more dates this April -- and will include a visit from McPhee.

"When she comes out, she gets such thunders of applause," he said, "I love it. I love having her with me."

"Our baby's 11 months old, so she wants to get back to work full-time -- and it won't be with me, probably," said Foster. "I'm really grateful to her that she just goes, 'OK, I'll grab the baby, I'll come out, and sing a few songs.' It's really great -- she's a star."

The pair wed in June 2019 and welcomed baby Rennie last February.

( With inputs from ANI )

