Debinna Bonnerjee talks about 'missed naps, tired legs & testing moments' while travelling with children

Mumbai Jan 8 Actress Debinna Bonnerjee has taken to her social media to express how difficult it is to travel with toddlers and highlighted how it leads to ‘missed naps, tired legs’.

The actress sharing a beautiful video on her social media featuring fun moments of herself and her daughters while at their trip in London, penned an emotional note.

She wrote, “This London trip looked beautiful from outside. But travelling with toddlers isn’t easy — missed naps, tired legs, and moments where patience runs thin.Still, I tried to stay there.”

She further wrote, “To soak it in. Because now I’m home, and those days already live only in my memory. That’s the thing about motherhood — time moves faster than we realise. You don’t have to enjoy every second. Just be present in it. To every mom doing her best in this phase — you’re not alone.”

A few weeks ago, her husband and actor Gurmeet Choudhary had shared a picture of Debinna, and their two daughters on social media. Gurmeet wrote, “London, here we are. Once just the two of us, now four hearts, two tiny miracles. Winter mornings, full circle moments... Grateful beyond words. #London #2025 #Family.”

Gurmeet and Debinna, despite their hectic work schedule, always manage to find time to spend with their two baby girls.

On the work front, Gurmeet and Debinna were last seen on the show “Pati Patni Aur Panga.”

For the uninitiated, Gurmeet and Debinna rose to prominence after portraying Rama and Sita in the 2009 television epic 'Ramayana' and got married in 2011. The couple welcomed their first child, a daughter, in April 2022, and their second daughter in November 2022.

