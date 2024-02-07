Dee MC says she likes playing with her cats after long day at work

Mumbai, Feb 7 Rapper Deepa Unnikrishnan, known by her stage name Dee MC, who has served as a judge on hip-hop reality show MTV hustle, has shared that she likes to go and play with her cats after a long day at work.

The rapper interacted with the media in the Santacruz area of Mumbai with regards to the upcoming edition of music platform ‘Boom Box’.

She shared her idea of living it large as she told the media, “My idea is to work hard, better my craft each day and to play with my cats after a fulfilling day at work.”

For the upcoming edition of ‘Royal Stag Boom Box’, Dee MC will be seen with fellow artistes like rapper Badshah, singer-songwriter Armaan Malik, singer-songwriter Neeti Mohan, singer-songwriter Nikhita Gandhi, rappers Dino James and Ikka.

‘Boom Box’ is designed keeping in mind the youth of the country, and aims to serve them a delectable blend of Bollywood with gully hip-hop by pairing artistes from Bollywood with the mass appealing rappers.

