Deepika Padukone reveals the reason why she never worked with Salman Khan

Deepika Padukone is one of the biggest actresses in Bollywood, the actress has done films with almost every superstar except Salman Khan, and many times the question has risen before the superstars about doing a film together. Speaking on the same the actress has now finally revealed why she and Salman never worked together, Deepika in her recent interview with entertainment portal said, “We've always had this beautiful relationship and I'll always be grateful to him because he was of the first people to offer me a film. It was just a tragedy that I was not ready for it. I had just started modeling and somebody I had worked with mentioned my work to him or he saw it."

“I was not ready for films. I didn't want to be an actor and then literally two years later, Om Shanti Om happened," she added.

Deepika also mentioned that she is still grateful for the offer Salman gave her “He saw potential in me when even I did not know I had it," she said.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Deepika was last seen in Gehraiyaan which was released on February 11 on Amazon Prime. She also has several lineups of films like Fighter, Pathan, Project-K and a few other films. And Salman will be seen next in Tiger 3 with Katrina Kaif.