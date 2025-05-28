Deepika Padukone Talks About Dealing with Difficult Situations Amid The Controversy Between Sandeep Reddy Vanga (Watch Video)

Triptii Dimri replaced Deepika Padukone in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit due to various reason including pay checks. Following the shift Sandeep made a post on his X (formerly Twitter) which indirectly hinted at Deepika Padukone's exit. Recently a video of Deepika is going viral on social media and netizens think that Deepika has indirectly given befitting reply to Vanga.

Deepika had recently attended an event held in Stockholm. During this time, she talked about how she faces challenges in her personal and professional life. Deepika said, "I think the thing that keeps me balanced is just being true and honest. Whenever I face difficult situations or challenges, I think listening to my inner voice, making decisions and sticking to those decisions, all of that gives me a lot of peace. That's when I feel the most comfortable".

Deepika padukone in a new interview talking about being TRUTHFUL & AUTHENTIC and making decisions that gives her peace of mind. pic.twitter.com/Uhgr70DmOI — , (@mastanified) May 27, 2025

This statement of Deepika is currently becoming a topic of discussion on social media. In this, she did not mention the name of the movie 'Spirit' or Sandeep Reddy Vanga anywhere. But, her fans have speculated that this strong answer of hers was for them.

What did Sandeep Reddy Vanga allege without naming Deepika?

When I narrate a story to an actor, I place 100% faith. There is an unsaid NDA(Non Disclosure Agreement) between us. But by doing this, You've 'DISCLOSED' the person that you are.... Putting down a Younger actor and ousting my story? Is this what your feminism stands for ? As a filmmaker, I put years of hard work behind my craft & for me, filmmaking is everything. You didn't get it. You won't get it. You will never get it. Aisa karo.... Agli baar poori kahani bolna... kyunki mujhe jarra bhi farak nahi padtha.

