Deepika Padukone to Hailey Bieber, Happy Mother's Day to Our To-Be Mothers

Begin a mother is one of the most beautiful things that one can experience. Our Asian mother always say you will understand us once you will be mother. From Hollywood to Bollywood here is the list of couples who are expecting their first child.

Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber.

Hailey and Justin Bieber's love story is known by everyone. They had a most controversial relationship. The couple got married in 2018 are expecting their first child this year. Hailey and Justin made this announcement in most unique way they can.

Deepika Padukone And Ranveer Singh.

Actor Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh is considered as a power couple of Bollywood industry. The couple announced on Feb 29 that they are expecting baby in September with cute post.

Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar.

Yami Gautam who was last seen in Article 370 got married to director Aditya Dhar. They had a intimate wedding in 2021. She wore beautiful red saree. The couple announced about their pregnancy during the press conference of Article 370.

Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha.

Heeramandi actress Richa Chadha got married to Fukery co-star Ali Faizal in 2022 after dating for long time. The couple is expecting their first child in 2024 they announced this good news via social media.

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal

Varun Dhawan and wife Natasha Dalal announced their pregnancy on Feb 18 via Instagram. The couple posted pregnancy photo and captioned, " We are pregnant ✨Need all your blessings and love ❤️ "

Masaba Gupta and Satyadeep Misra

Masaba Gupta is an Indian fashion designer and an actress with her own label called House of Masaba. She was married to Madhu Mantena Indian film producer but got divorced in 2019. She then married to actor Satyadeep Misra ex-of Aditi Rao Hydari.

Lokmattimes.com extends its warm wishes to all mothers on this special Mother's Day occasion. This bundle of joy and happiness will pave the way for a fresh and exciting chapter in your life, filled with wonderful experiences and cherished moments that will last a lifetime.