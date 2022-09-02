Deepika, Rashmika, Kapil Sharma join hands for upcoming project 'Mega Blockbuster'

Actors Deepika Padukone, Rashmika Mandanna, Karthi, Trisha Krishnan, and comedian Kapil Sharma are all set to collaborate for an upcoming project 'Mega Blockbuster'.

Further deets about the project have been kept under wraps.

Taking to Instagram, Deepika Padukone shared a poster of the upcoming project which she captioned, "Surprise! #TrailerOut4thSept #MegaBlockbuster."

https://www.instagram.com/p/Ch_iAt2pDPr/

In the poster, the 'Happy New Year' actor can be seen in a pink suit salwar standing in a market in a happy mood.

Comedian Kapil Sharma, on the other hand, also dropped a poster which he captioned, "Yeh wali mere fans ke liye. Hope aapko pasand aaye . #TrailerOut4thSept #MegaBlockbuster."

https://www.instagram.com/p/Ch96DklPIWm/

South actor Rashmika also dropped a poster captioning it as, "Fun stuff#MegaBlockbuster #TrailerOut4thSept."

https://www.instagram.com/p/Ch93kjEqVS6/

Apart from them, south actors Karthi and Trisha Krishnan also dropped their posters on social media.

The recent posts from Bollywood and south celebs have left the fans excited, as they want to see what's brewing between all the actors.

The trailer of the upcoming project will be released on September 4, 2022.

Meanwhile, Deepika will be next seen in an upcoming action thriller film 'Pathaan' alongside Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham which is all set to hit the theatres on January 25, 2023.

Apart from that, she also has 'The Intern' alongside Amitabh Bachchan and a Pan India film 'Project K' along with Prabhas and Amitabh.

Rashmika Mandanna, on the other hand, is currently enjoying the success of her recently released film romantic drama film 'Sita Ramam'.

She will be soon making her big Bollywood debut with 'GoodBye' alongside Amitabh Bachchan and will also be seen in 'Mission Majnu' opposite Sidharth Malhotra and with Ranbir Kapoor in 'Animal'.

( With inputs from ANI )

