Delhi Government Reserves Beds for Heatstroke Victims in Response to Rising Temperatures

In a proactive measure to combat the increasing cases of heatstroke due to soaring temperatures, the Delhi government has directed 26 state-run hospitals to reserve two beds each specifically for heatstroke victims. Additionally, the renowned Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan (LNJP) Hospital will allocate five beds for such emergencies. This initiative aims to provide prompt and specialized medical attention to individuals affected by heat-related illnesses. The reserved beds will ensure that patients receive immediate care, reducing the risk of severe complications and fatalities.

The decision comes in light of recent heatwaves that have hit the capital, posing significant health risks to its residents. The government is also advising the public to take necessary precautions to prevent heatstroke, such as staying hydrated, avoiding strenuous activities during peak heat hours, and seeking medical help at the first signs of heat-related symptoms. These measures reflect the government's commitment to public health and its readiness to tackle the challenges posed by extreme weather conditions. By reserving dedicated beds for heatstroke victims, the Delhi government aims to enhance the city's preparedness and response to heat emergencies.

The scorching heatwave is continuing in several parts of the country, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing a ‘red’ alert for the northern part of India on Monday. According to the weather department, heatwave to severe heatwave conditions are likely to continue in Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, West Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan till May 28.The IMD also issued a ‘yellow’ alert for heatwave conditions in Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan, Muzzaffarabad, Maharashtra, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and East Uttar Pradesh. Earlier on Sunday, Rajasthan's Phalodi recorded the highest temperature in the country at 49.8 degrees Celsius. This was followed by Delhi's Mungeshpur at 48.3 degrees Celsius, Uttarakhand's Jhansi at 47.7 degrees Celsius, and Punjab's Faridkot at 47.4 degrees Celsius.



