Demi Moore opens up about self-acceptance, aging at Gotham Awards

Los Angeles [US], December 3 : Actress Demi Moore recently opened up about her journey of self-acceptance and her efforts to set a positive example for her daughters.

Speaking to PEOPLE at the 2024 Gotham Awards on Dec. 2, the 62-year-old actress revealed how her middle daughter, Scout Willis, has inspired her perspective on life.

Recalling a conversation with Scout, Demi said, "My middle daughter Scout, in many of our conversations, she kind of succinctly put it. She said, 'I want to quit wasting time focusing on all that I'm not when I could be celebrating all that I am.'"

Demi, who shares daughters Rumer, 36, Scout, 33, and Tallulah, 30, with her ex-husband Bruce Willis, spoke about how aging has changed her views. She also spoke about her past judgments about herself and how she has shifted to a more accepting outlook.

"I don't know if I would contextualize it just around aging as much as looking at the idea of how, over the course of my whole life. How much I have had judgment against myself that I can look back and go, 'At 20, at 30," Demi said.

The G.I. Jane star further added, "I was finding things that weren't good enough... and so my relationship with it now is much more in a joyous acceptance."

Demi also shared, "I mean, of course, there's things that you go, 'I wish that was not that way.' But in terms of the whole, I see myself in the fullness of who I am as opposed to just the external idea of who I am."

The actress recently showed her support for Scout during a live performance at The Loft in New York City's City Winery on Nov. 15. Demi shared the moment on her Instagram Stories, writing, "@scoutlaruewillis live in NYC" as Scout performed her song "Over and Over."

