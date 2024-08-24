Denzel Washington talks about his upcoming film 'Gladiator 2', says "there are very few films left for me..."

Washington [US], August 24 : Actor and film producer Denzel Washington talked about joining Ridley Scott's upcoming 'Gladiator 2', set around 20 years after the original film, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

"There are very few films left for me to make that I'm interested in, and I have to be inspired by the filmmaker, and I was tremendously inspired by Ridley," Washington said to the publication. "We had a great go-round the first go-round on American Gangster, and here we are."

Denzel Washington is known for his versatile work and received several accolades including two Academy Awards, a Tony Award, three Golden Globe Awards, an AFI Life Achievement Award, and nominations for two Primetime Emmy Awards.

He worked in a number of projects including 'Mo' Better Blues' (1990), 'Mississippi Masala' (1991), 'Philadelphia' (1993), 'Courage Under Fire' (1996), 'Remember the Titans' (2000), 'Man on Fire' (2004), 'Inside Man' (2006), and 'American Gangster' (2007).

He also starred in 'The Equalizer' trilogy. Washington directed and starred in the films 'Antwone Fisher' , 'The Great Debaters', and 'Fences'.

While some of his collaborations were with the late Tony Scott, the 'Gladiator' director's brother who died in 2012, he was delighted to work with Ridley Scott again, years after the 2007 picture 'American Gangster'.

"Obviously, both are great filmmakers," Washington added. "They can't miss." Working together on 'Gladiator 2' has also reminded the Training Day actor of the energy Scott brings to the filming set.

"He's engaged. He's excited about life and his next film. He's an inspiration," he said. "We should all want to feel like that at 86."

Washington has not revealed his future film plans, but fans can expect him to play Macrinus, a wealthy arms dealer, in Gladiator 2, who "wants to be emperor, and he's willing to do anything to get there," the actor explained. The sequel, which also stars Paul Mescal, Pedro Pascal and Joseph Quinn, is set to hit theatres on November 22, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

