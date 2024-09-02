'Devara: Part 1': Jr NTR, Janhvi Kapoor tease fans with new poster

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 2 : Keeping fans on their toes, makers of the much-anticipated Jr NTR-starrer 'Devara: Part 1' unveiled a new poster.

Taking to Instagram, Janhvi Kapoor teased fans with the poster of a new song titled 'Daavudi'.

New dance number 'Daavudi', composed by the music maestro Anirudh Ravichander.

The poster features the sizzling chemistry of NTR Jr and Janhvi Kapoor.

Sharing the post, Janhvi wrote, "Are you guys ready? #Daavudi. Video Song out on September 4th. An @anirudhofficial Musical. #Devara #DevaraOnSep27th."

The song 'Daavudi' will be out on September 4.

Directed by Koratala Siva and produced by Yuvasudha Arts and NTR Arts, Nandamuri Kalyan Ram's presentation, 'Devara: Part 1' is set to release on September 27, 2024.

The film also stars Saif Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor in significant roles.

Recently, on the occasion of Saif Ali Khan's birthday, the makers shared a glimpse of Saif's character, Bhaira.

Filmmaker Karan Johar, who is handling the theatrical distribution of the film in the northern region, had earlier teased fans with a picture of Saif on his Instagram, hinting at revealing the actor's look.

Now, NTR Arts has officially released a short video showcasing Saif Ali Khan's character in the film.

In the 52-second action-packed video, Saif's character, Bhaira, is seen dominating a wrestling match, brutally defeating his opponent, with blood covering the ground. The clip also shows Bhaira enjoying and dancing with his clan, hinting at his powerful and fierce persona in the movie.

''His hunt will be legendary. Presenting @saifalikhanpataudiworld as #Bhaira from the world of #Devara,'' the makers wrote along with the video.

Saif will play the lead antagonist in the film. The film also features Janhvi Kapoor in the female lead role and also marks the Tollywood debut for both Saif and Janhvi, adding to the excitement surrounding the project.

NTR Jr is also collaborating with 'KGF' fame director Prashanth Neel for a new film.

Earlier this month, the #NTRNEEL team announced the project with an auspicious muhurat puja, which was attended by NTR Jr, Prashanth Neel, their families, and producers from NTR Arts and Mythri Movie Makers.

Produced by the prestigious Mythri Movie Makers and NTR Arts, "NTRNEEL" is set to be a grand spectacle.

NTR Jr also has YRF's Spy Universe movie, 'War 2' with Hrithik Roshan in his kitty.

