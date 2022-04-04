Devi Sri Prasad has already composed 3 chartbuster songs for 'Pushpa 2'

Hyderabad, April 4 Following the stupendous success of 'Pushpa: The Rise', musician Devi Shri Prasad is said to have composed three songs for the much-awaited sequel.

It is reported that DSP has already composed three songs for the upcoming movie 'Pushpa: The Rule' or 'Pushpa 2'.

As the movie was not planned to be a two-part affair, DSP had readied a couple of songs earlier. The makers had dropped the plan in the middle and made the movie into two parts, DSP had to wrap up the music for the first part.

Now that the makers are all set to begin shooting for the second part, Devi had worked on minute changes for his previously composed songs and completed three songs for the sequel, a source reported.

Allu Arjun, who was seen as a sandalwood smuggler in 'Pushpa', will be seen in a more intense role in 'Pushpa: The Rule'. Sukumar helms the movie under the Mythri Movie Makers banner in association with Muthamsetty Media.

