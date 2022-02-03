Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Vishal Singh reveal they are not engaged

Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Vishal Singh left everyone surprised when they shared their proposal video and photos on their social media handles. Last night, Devoleena and Vishal went live on Instagram and revealed that the engagement post was a prank and they are "just great friends." Talking about their upcoming music video, Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Vishal Singh said, "The video is called "It's official and it's a very romantic track." They were amazed by the response that their prank video received and revealed the truth. They added, "Whenever something like this happens, we will tell you guys. We are just great friends."

Vishal can be heard saying, “We are engaged but for a song, the song is called It's official.” Devoleena then adds, “This is the first time that we have collaborated for a music video, what we did is the theme of the song.” The duo then says, “Humne socha nahi tha ki humko itna pyaar milega aur is tarah se milega (We didn't think that we will get so much love and specially in this way)." Vishal then adds, “Jab bhi kuch aisa hoga, we will surely let you know (If something like this will happen in the future, we will let you know). Devoleena is very special to me.” They then talk about their 10-year-old friendship and Devoleena jokes: “Song ke baad tu mujhe diamond dene wala hai (You are going to gift me a diamond ring after this song).”On Wednesday, Vishal and Devoleena shared videos and photos from their staged engagement proposal on Instagram, as a promotional move. In one of the pictures posted by Vishal, Devoleena was seen sporting a huge ring. The picture was captioned, “It’s official. Love you @devoleena.” The song, It's Official, starring Vishal and Devoleena, will be sung by singer Anand Mishra.

