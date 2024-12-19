Devoleena Bhattacharjee Blessed With A Baby Boy; Actress Welcomes First Child With Husband Shanawaz Shaikh

Actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee welcomed a baby boy last night in Mumbai. She shared the happy news on Instagram, calling him her ‘little angel.’ Announcing the same on social media, the actress shared an adorable post that read, “thrilled to announce the arrival of our bundle of joy, our baby boy 18.12.2024. elated parents, Devoleena and Shanwaz." The caption of the post read, “Hello world! Our little angel BOY is here18.12.2024.

Soon after she made the announcement, congratulatory messages started pouring in. Arti Singh, Paras Chhabra, Rajiv Adatia, Kajal Pisal, and others congratulated the couple, while actress Supriya Shukla wrote, “Congratulations to both of you.. N love to the little one." Jayati Bhatia commented, “Onek Aashibaad o Ador."

Devoleena tied the knot with her gym trainer Shanawaz Shaikh in December 2022. It was a court wedding in Lonavala with just close friends in attendance. The actress announced her pregnancy in August this year. On the work front, Devoleena was last seen in ‘Kooki’. She is most popularly known for playing Gopi bahu in the television show ‘Saath Nibhaana Saathiya’, which aired from 2010 to 2017. She also participated in ‘Bigg Boss 13’, ‘Bigg Boss 14’ and ‘Bigg Boss 15’.

