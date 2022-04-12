Dhaakad teaser: Kangana Ranaut breathes fire in this spy action-thriller

The teaser of Kangana Ranaut’s Dhaakad has hit the web and, the actress has managed to impress everyone with her seven different looks and multiple combat scenes which have been designed and choreographed by international technicians. Kangana Ranaut will be seen in unique hairdos and in combat attire showcasing her warrior avatar.

Director Razneesh Ghai adds, "A new action star is on the rise, with Dhaakad, Kangana truly becomes the master of disguises. Each look is unique and we've never seen Kangana do action like this before. "The film also stars Divya Dutta and Arjun Rampal as the antagonists.The makers also announced that the teaser will also have its big screen premiere with KGF 2 release. After Dhaakad, which is set to release on May 20 this year, Kangana will be seen in Tejas, Sita and Manikarnika Returns: The Legend Of Didda. She will play the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in an upcoming political drama, titled Emergency.