Dhadak 2 Release Date Out: Triptii Dimri and Siddhant Chaturvedi’s Intense Love Story to Hit Big Screen on August 1

Makers announced the released date of much awaited sequel Dhadak 2 with new poster. This film brings the two loved actors Siddhant Chaturvedi and Trupti Dimri together for the first time. Produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and directed by Shazia Iqbal, the first poster of the film was released on May 26. It shows a glimpse of a romantic drama. The posters of the film 'Dhadak 2' show emotional moments between the two lead actors. In one poster, Siddhant is seen hugging his lover and saving her from the world, while in the other, Trupti Dimri is seen hugging him.

While posting the poster, Siddhant wrote "If you have to choose between dying and fighting, fight," which suggests that the film is based on the story of a fight for love. The film touches on sensitive issues like caste and class differences in society, which makes it different from a typical love story.

'Dhadak 2' is scheduled to release on August 1, 2025. The film has received a U/A certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). However, the censor board has also suggested 16 amendments to the film. These include changes to some dialogues that are considered politically or religiously sensitive. 'Dhadak 2' is the sequel to the 2018 film 'Dhadak'. Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter starred in the first part. Although the story and characters of 'Dhadak 2' are completely new, it will once again bring to the fore the conflict between love and discrimination in society.