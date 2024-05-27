Dhadak 2: Triptii Dimri and Siddhant Chaturvedi Set to Hit Screens On This Day

Bollywood star producer and director announced the Sequel of blockbuster film 'Dhadak'. Jhanavi Kapoor and Ishan Khattar made their debut in the first part. The movie will be produced by non-other than Dharma productions and directed by Shazia Iqbal. This time the story tellers will be 'Animal' fame actor Triptii Dimri and Gully Boy fame Siddhant Chaturvedi. Karan Johar took his Instagram and made the official announcement.

Karan posted the announcement video of the Dhadak 2 featuring Triptti and Siddhant, "Once upon a time, there was a king and there was a queen. They were from different castes, and that's the end of the story." The caption also read, "Presenting Dhadak 2 starring Siddhant Chaturvedi & Triptii Dimri. Directed by Shazia Iqbal. #Dhadak2 in cinemas 22nd November 202." The movie will explore the barriers of class and status deeply ingrained in society, underscoring a poignant narrative of a love that can never be fulfilled.

This surprise announcement has left fans and industry insiders eagerly speculating about the film's details. Earlier, Karan Johar posted a photo of script on which it was written untitled.