Dhanashree Verma Accuses Ex-Husband Yuzvendra Chahal of Cheating After 2 Months of Marriage

Dhanashree Verma and Yuzvendra Chahal got married in 202o, their personal life was not personal and always made headlines . After 5 years of marriage, Dhanashree and Yuzvendra filed for divorce and on March 2025 they got officially separated. Dhanashree who was silent throughout the process, recently made many revelation about her marriage.

Dhanashree is a part of the reality show Rise and fall hosted by Ashneer Grover. During conversation with Kubbra Sait, Dhanashree revealed that she caught her partner cheating, just after 2 months of marriage.

Dhanashree told Humans of Bombay that she was aware that she would be blamed for divorce, but Chahal walking out of court with this t-shirt came as a surprise for her. She said "You know that people are going to blame you. Before I had even known that this T-shirt stunt had happened, we were all aware that people were going to blame me for this." Further slaming his stunt she said "Arey bhai WhatsApp kar dete T-shirt kyu pehena." (Should have WhatsApp instead of wearing T-shirt. )

Talking about her divorce day, She said she was all prepare to face this situation but was broken after her divorce got finalised. "I started howling in front of everybody. I couldn't even express what I was feeling at that point. I just remember that I just kept crying, I was just howling and crying." She added that she was not in a state to face press after the procedure and went out the back gate.