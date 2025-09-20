Dhanashree Verma Gets Emotional After Pawan Singh’s Exit From Rise And Fall, Says Promise I will Fulfill Your Wish

New reality show Rise And Fall is getting good response from audience for their unique concept. In the second week of show Bhojpuri superstar and politician Pawan Singh left the show leaving his closed friends, Arbaz Patel, Dhanashree Verma, Nayandeep Rakshit, and Akriti Negi in Shock. Pawan who is known as TRP king left the show in mid-way to full fill his further commitment.

Dancer and choreographer Dhanashree , who shared close bond with Pawan was seen crying on his exit. She also promised that she will fulfill his wish of wearing saree on the show. Before leaving Dhanashree said, "We will miss you, you always spoke with respect to everyone and showed that if we play this game with heart then it is easy. " She further added that, who will praise me....I will fulfill your wish of wearing saree on show.

The exchange began with Pawan playfully requesting Dhanashree to wear a bindi. She jokingly responded that she would, prompting Pawan to ask the show's producers on camera to send her bindis in various colors. Dhanashree then said she'd need Indian outfits to match the bindis, leading Pawan to remark that he felt a saree would look beautiful on her, offering to cover the cost if she didn't agree.

Dhanashree Verma on Divorce with Yuzvendra Chahal

Dhanashree Verma who was married to cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal got officially separated few months back has now slowly opening about the rumours and allegations that were made on her during that period. Verma who is a part of reality sow Rise and Fall addressed rumours of her cheating on Yuzi. In recent episode one of her fellow contestant Arbaz Patel ask Dhanashree about did she really cheat on her now ex-husband Yuzi . At first she said that, she don't want to talk about that and remain silent.

Dhanashree Said, "They will spread all kinds of lie...he had a fear that what if I open my mouth, they will make me mum. If I start telling you all the truth then you will feel like this show is nothing." (Woh toh failayenge na, faltu baat. Unko darr hai na ke main munh na khol do toh dabayenge na. Main bata doongi na ek-ek baat, aapko yeh show peanuts lagega.)