Dhanush, Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth to call off divorce?

In January this year, the Tamil star Dhanush and Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth - the eldest daughter of megastar Rajinikanth, left fans shocked by announcing their seperation via social media, after 18 years of married life. The latest reports suggest that Dhanush and Aishwarya are planning to call off the divorce.

Recent media reports and several social media posts claim that Dhanush and Aishwaryaa have decided to reconcile their marriage. Reportedly, they have decided to call off the divorce. However, there have been no official statements from either of them.

On the work front, Dhanush's recent release 'Naane Varuvean' is doing well in cinemas, and 'Vaathi', which is slated for this December, will be the actor's next release.